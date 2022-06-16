Mhow: Sisters-in-law fight for sarpanch post

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An interesting contest for the post of sarpanch is on cards in Mhow tehsil's Panda panchayat where two sisters-in-law are fighting each other for the post.

More interestingly both of them have not ventured out even once till now for canvassing even though only 10 days have been left for the voting day. One of them is the Congress candidate while the other is the BJP candidate The post of sarpanch was reserved for Scheduled Tribe women.

Jaila husband Anil Masar and Sanju husband Mahesh Masar, wife of real brothers, are contesting the elections and their respective party members are busy canvassing for them while they continue to look after their daily household chores. Both the candidates stay together in the same house. Their husbands and father-in-law work as labourers. The village is dotted with kuccha houses but one can see some pucca houses too.

Jela said that I have studied till the eighth standard and never thought that I would contest elections. She says it doesn’t matter who wins. Echoing her sentiments Sanju said that even after becoming candidates in the election, both of us are living as before. Mohan Masar, their father-in said that it is difficult to choose between them but I will vote for the daughter-in-law who is educated.