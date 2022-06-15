e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Seven-day yoga camp starts at Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College

On the first day of the camp, about 80 students teachers and staff participated in the camp

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A week-long yoga camp started on Wednesday at the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow. On the first day of the camp, about 80 students teachers and staff participated in the camp where eminent Yogacharya Dr Rajkumari Chaurasia and Dr Prabhu Shankar Dubey taught various asanas such as Trikonasana, Tadasana, Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana, etc. Dr Ravindra Kumar Jain, Dean of the college told that we can improve our lives and lead a healthy life by doing yoga every morning. This yoga camp is being organised under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Dr Sita Prasad Tiwari.

Rs 1.41 crore sanctioned for green campus at Ambedkar University

A sum of Rs 1.41 crore was approved on Wednesday for Dr B R Ambedkar Social Science University, Mhow. This amount has been approved under the Social Responsibility Fund ‘Green Campus Development.’ The first instalment of Rs. 5.00 lakh was handed over to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. DK Sharma. Former chief conservator of forests and advisor to the state Forest Department Dr P C Dubey was instrumental in getting approval for this fund.

