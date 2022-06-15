Mhow: Gang of vehicle thieves busted, 7 bikes seized

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Kishanganj police nabbed a gang of vehicle thieves and seized seven motorcycles from them on Monday. All the accused have been arrested.

The estimated price of these motorcycles is Rs 7.35 lakh. All the accused belong to the area of Tanda police station in Dhar district and are habitual offenders. These people used to come here in groups in four-wheelers or travel buses. Then they would rent a taxi and drive around identifying two-wheelers they could steal.

The accused used to sell the stolen vehicles for merely Rs 20,000 through a WhatsApp group that they had formed especially for this purpose. The police have been trying for a long time to catch these thieves to curb the increasing incidents of two-wheeler thefts in Kishanganj police station area.

Kishanganj police station in-charge Inspector Kuldeep Khatri, sub-inspector Gulab Singh Rawat, Ravindra Sagar and the entire team played a key role in this case under the guidance of senior officers.

