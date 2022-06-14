e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Jam Gate to open for traffic today

For this, plaster of spice of lime, jaggery, belphal and urad has been done on the wall on the entire gate.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 01:36 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Prakash Paranjpe, deputy director of Mhow Archaeological Archives and Museum, said that what has been the improvement work of Jam Gate since ancient times.

For this, plaster of spice of lime, jaggery, belphal and urad has been done on the wall on the entire gate. Along with this, wherever there was leakage in the roof it got concretised. The transport service will take off on Mhow-Mandleshwar Road from Tuesday after completion of repair work of Jam Gate.

Transport service will start on Mhow-Mandleshwar Road from Tuesday after repair work of Jam Gate situated on Mahamandaleshwar Road for travelling from Malwa to Nimar.

Read Also
Indore: City bracing up to tackle monsoon fury; Discom releases WhatsApp Number for power woes...
article-image
HomeIndoreMhow: Jam Gate to open for traffic today

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Mumbai: BMC publishes final electoral ward reservation, makes no changes in draft

Mumbai: BMC publishes final electoral ward reservation, makes no changes in draft

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs at Bengaluru rave party, dad...

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs at Bengaluru rave party, dad...

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to depose before ED again tomorrow

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to depose before ED again tomorrow

Mumbai: 90% Covid-19 patients in home quarantine

Mumbai: 90% Covid-19 patients in home quarantine