Mhow: Jam Gate to open for traffic today

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Prakash Paranjpe, deputy director of Mhow Archaeological Archives and Museum, said that what has been the improvement work of Jam Gate since ancient times.

For this, plaster of spice of lime, jaggery, belphal and urad has been done on the wall on the entire gate. Along with this, wherever there was leakage in the roof it got concretised. The transport service will take off on Mhow-Mandleshwar Road from Tuesday after completion of repair work of Jam Gate.

