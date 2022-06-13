Indore: City bracing up to tackle monsoon fury; Discom releases WhatsApp Number for power woes during rains

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long-awaited pre-monsoon showers lashed the city eventually on Saturday throwing life completely out of gear and exposing the city custodian's preparedness to deal with the monsoon. Taken completely aback by almost two inches of rainfall, city authorities are making efforts to deal with situations arising during heavy showers.

While West Discom has released Whatsapp number zone-wise for people to lodge complaints about power outages during rains, the municipal commissioner ordered for cleaning all the storm water lines and sewage lines, whereas branches of trees were chopped off at many places.

Discom releases WhatsApp Nos for power woes during rains

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has issued WhatsApp numbers to help consumers in Indore city facing power outages during the rainy season.

Consumers under each zone of the city can get help related to electricity supply on these numbers.

The complaints received on these numbers will be sent immediately to the team on the ground to normalise the power supply at the earliest.

“Only messages can be sent on these WhatsApp numbers, calls will not be attended,” West Discom clarified.

Apart from this, complaints related to the supply of consumers will also be registered on the centralised call centre 1912, zone's local number and Urjas app.

City superintending engineer Manoj Sharma said that many measures have been taken for the convenience of the consumers during the rainy season. Sharing WhatsApp numbers with consumers is one of them, he added

Now instead of one in each zone, there will be three autos on duty every day, with the help of which the electricity workers will be able to reach the site to address the complaints. Electricity workers will be present for electrical services round the clock in different shifts in the zone.

Zone WhatsApp number

-----------East division-----------

Goel Nagar 8989983790

Khajrana 8989983822

Manoramaganj 8989983833

OPH East 8989983885

Satyasai 8989983571

Tilak Nagar 8989788944

-----------West division-----------

GPH 8989984016

Kalani Nagar 8989983703

Sangam Nagar 8989984091

Subhash Chowk 8989984092

Airport 8989984104

-----North division-------

Aranya Nagar 8989997022

Electronic Complex 8989991292

Malwa Mill 8989984160

Sanwer Road 8989983563

Vijay Nagar 8989984170

Mahalaxmi 8989991369

Sukhliya 8989984226

-------------South division ------------

Daly College 8989991290

Mechanic Nagar 8989984230

Navlakha 8989984273

OPH South 8989984281

University 8989991312

---------------Central division -------------

Annapurna 8989984005

Gumashta Nagar 8989983881

Rajendra Nagar 8989984361

Raj Mohalla 8989997084

Rau 8989992890

Sirpur 8989983782

Hawabangla 8989983608

Pal inspects stormwater lines

In view of the rainy season, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected the major roads of the city and stormwater line and chamber cleaning works at various places.

She inspected stormwater line and chamber cleaning works at AB Road, BRTS Marg, Khajrana Square, LIG Link Road, LIG Square, Vijay Nagar Square, Opposite Meghdoot Garden, Scheme No 54, Opposite Nakshatra Garden and other major roads.

She ordered for making necessary arrangements for drainage in areas where water logging situations arise due to excessive rains.

Pruning of trees

Indore Municipal Corporation has intensified the drive to chop off branches of trees touching power poles and power lines which can lead to power faults.

While reviewing the tree pruning campaign, the municipal commissioner directed officials concerned to ensure that requests for tree pruning received through CM Helpline, Indore 311 Helpline should be addressed at the earliest.

Garden department officials informed Pal that the drive has been intensified between Choithram Mandi to Rajendra Nagar, Gopur Sauare to Footi Kothi, Hawa Bungalow to Footi Kothi, ITI intersection to Bajrang Nagar, Mhow Naka Main road etc.

