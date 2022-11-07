e-Paper Get App
Mhow: Sailing camp organised at Berchha lake

The event was witnessed by serving military officials, veterans and parents of the participants

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A sailing camp was organised for children at Berchha lake from 31 Oct to 6 Nov 2022 under the aegis of Army War College. The camp was aimed at inculcating the spirit of adventure amongst children and training them in watermanship activities. Around 125 children from various schools of Mhow station volunteered for the camp. During the camp children enthusiastically participated in sailing, kayaking & fun boating events. Various competitions were held today and prizes were given to the winners and runners-up teams.        

The event was witnessed by serving military officials, veterans and  parents of the participants.

