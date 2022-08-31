Mhow: Police complaint filed for assault

Mumbai: Two college students held for allegedly assaulting junior over long hair in Kandivli | File Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Siddharth son of Babulal Pal a resident of Gurjar Kheda has lodged a complaint with the Mhow police of being beaten up when he had gone with BLO Radha for work regarding the linking of voter ID card with Aadhar card.

They were working in the premises of the Gurjar Kheda mosque when one Arbaaz came there with his family to get the linking done and started quarrelling with him. Thereafter a number of people Yakub son of Ismail Qureshi, Arbaaz son of Abdul Rashid, Musaddiq son of Mohammad Qayoom, Mustaq son of Mohammad Yunus, Mehboob son of Mohammad Bashir, all residents of Gurjar Kheda started thrashing him and beat him with sticks and broke his mobile. The police have registered a case.

The work of linking voter ID cards to Aadhar cards is going on in Mhow tehsil on the directions of the district administration.

