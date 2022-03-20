Mhow News Update: Programme held on World Consumer Protection Day; Flintstone used to light holika

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Consumer Protection Day, a programme on consumer protection was organised at Dr Ambedkar University, Mhow.





Chief guest Dinkar Sabnish, secretary, All India Customer Panchayat, special guests Meena Malakar district

supply controller and Mukesh Kaushal Prant Sangathan secretary ABA Grahak Panchayat Malwa region, were welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Prof DK Sharma.

The speakers informed the people how digital fraud is done. They also said that customers should insist on bills for food items available at railway stations.



Holi celebrated with enthusiasm in Mhow

The festival of Holi had not been celebrated in Mhow city for 2 years due to the Corona pandemic, this year the festival of Holi has been celebrated with enthusiasm not only in Mhow but also in Manpur and Pithampur.Holi festival was also celebrated in Navodaya Vidyalaya of Manpur. In Navodaya Vidyalaya, the teachers and staff celebrated Holi and principal OP Sharma congratulated everyone present. Photo Attached -2

Flintstone used to light holika

Holi was celebrated with gusto by the people in Depalpur after a gap of two years. In most places, the Holika is burnt by lighting it with a matchstick, but in Dhakad Seri the Holika was set on fire with the help of flintstone by Ramkishan Dhakad. He said that they have been burning Holika in this fashion for the past nine generations.

Youth drowns in pond

The body of a young man was found floating in a pond in Sector-3 under Bagdun police station of Pithampur on Saturday morning. Local residents informed the police and the body was fished out. Police said that the youth was identified as Vinod Rao (26), resident of Betul. The young man lived with his younger brother Pramod in a nearby colony. Pramod said that Vinod was missing since March 17 night. "I searched for my brother since morning and reached the police station in the evening and registered a missing persons report," Pramod said. Police said that no injury marks were found on the body of the deceased. Mobile and purse were recovered from the pocket of the deceased. Vinod's body was handed over to his family after postmortem.

