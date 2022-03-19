Bhopal: Youth who came to meet sister on Bhai Dooj dies in road accident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man returning after celebrating Bhai Dooj with his sister in village Arjukheri died in a road accident under Berasia police station on Saturday, said police.

Police station incharge KN Bharadwaj told Free Press that at Arjunkheri crossing a car coming from Samsabad collided with the motorcycle rider Roop Singh Kushwaha.

The motorcycle rider was in high speed and lost control of his bike while taking a turn on the crossing. He hit the car coming from opposite direction.

The villagers called the Dial-100 for help and the personnel brought the injured and the deceased to the government hospital in Berasia. The doctors declared Roop Singh as brought dead.

The villagers told police that Roop Singh, resident of Samshabad, had come to meet his sister for Bhai-Dooj festival. The police have registered the case and started investigation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:01 PM IST