Mhow News Row: RSS celebrates The Hindu New Year Pratipada fest; Fire breaks out in factory garbage dump

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Hindu New Year Pratipada festival was celebrated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Sunday. As part of the festival, volunteers of the Yadav Mohalla Basti of Mhow Nagar, in full uniform, appeared at the Azad Maidan at 7 am. After the pro-Sarsanghchalak salutation, there was an intellectual programme in which district caretaker Ravi Dholia made an intellectual speech.

Describing the importance of this day in his speech, he said that, along with the Hindu New Year, today was also the Sarsanghchalak of the Sangh. It is also the birthday of Dr Keshavrao Baliram Hedgewar. He told that, on this day of Lord Rama was coronated and the Shaka era was established. Lord Brahma had created the universe on this day itself.

Dholia asked the volunteers to contribute to society and the nation while being disciplined. Volunteers should have dedication towards their motherland to take the nation to its ultimate glory. The Pratipada festival was also celebrated in Deendayal Upvan of Har Ki Sanghi Street Basti, Primary School, in Moti Mahal Basti, as well as in Dharnaka, Mhowgaon, Shanti Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Dongargaon and Ganglia Khedi.

Fire breaks out in factory garbage dump

Garbage collected and kept at the Lloyd Insulation India Ltd premises at Pithampur caught fire on Sunday. Fire personnel of the private factories, besides vehicles of the Indore police, were pressed into service to extinguish the fire.

RS Niganwal also reached the spot. The police say that the fire occurred due to gross negligence of the factory managers. There was chaos in the industrial area as no safety equipment could be found anywhere on the factory premises.

Accused arrested for sexual harassment of 7-yr-old girl

Mohammad Jasim, 27, a labourer living in the labourers’ colony of an iron factory located in the Pithampur Industrial Area 3, allegedly sexually harassed a 7-year-old girl of a labourer’s family living in the colony. Four or five children were playing in the house, while their mother had gone out. When her mother came back home, the girl told her everything. The woman lodged a complaint at the Bagdun police station. Taking action under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, the police arrested the accused and presented him in court on Sunday.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:07 PM IST