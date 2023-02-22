Mhow News Diary: Teen army shooter excels in ISSF WC

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): 19-year-old Havildar Varun Tomar of the Army Marksmanship Unit at Mhow has bagged two medals in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup (Rifle & Pistol) at Cairo, Egypt. He first won the bronze medal in the men's 10m air pistol event on Feb 19, opening India's account in the competition. Then, he won gold in 10m air pistol mixed team event for India on Feb 20.

This was Varun Tomar’s international debut in senior men’s category and he is the youngest among all shooters. His two medals have placed India at the top of the medal tally.

Tribal women SHGs get goat, Kadaknath chicken free-of-cost

Goat and Kadaknath chicken units were distributed free- of-cost to six tribal women self-help groups (SHGs) in selected villages of Lunehara, Bagshul and Timarni in development block Manawar, District Dhar by Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow. Dean Dr BP Shukla said that the women of the group have already been trained by the experts of the college on various aspects of goat and poultry farming.

According to Dr Deepak Gangil, co-chief investigator of the sub-scheme, goat units (10 goats + 1 goat) were given to three groups under this scheme. While 70 Kadaknath hen/rooster were provided to three groups. Along with goat and poultry units, nets and other necessary materials were also provided. Dr Vivek Agarwal, Dr MS Jamra and Dr Jitendra Singh Yadav contributed commendably in the distribution of goats and chickens.

Citizens take advantage of homeo health camp

Health camps are being organised daily during Pithampur Industrial Area Development Yatras and health check-up of common citizens is being done. Homeopathic health camp was also organised in the last two days, in which over 200 citizens attended.

During the Vikas Yatra, homeopathic doctors gave a memorandum to MLA Neena Verma for providing Ayurvedic dispensary and Panchkarma facilities in Pitampur industrial area. Homeopathic doctor Dr Sachin Shah, Dr Mansi Thakkar along with Ranjita Bhalavi and other doctors and staff were present.

