Mhow News Diary: First day of Vikas Yatra by Municipal Council, Pithampur concludes

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): First day of the Vikas Yatra was held successfully by Pithampur municipal council. The campaign will now be held in wards from number 18 to 31 until Wednesday. A stage was set up in Kalka temple where self-help groups and residents gave appreciation certificates to cleanliness friends. Cheques were also given to beneficiaries of various schemes. The gues, including chief municipal officer Madhu Saxena, naib tehsildar, tehsildar Agasia were welcomed by students of Higher Secondary School Indorama.

The residents were urged against using plastic polythene of less than 120 microns. The MLA called for making Pithampur the cleanest area of the district. A huge rally was organized by taking out the Kayakalp Rath in Vikas Yatra programme.

Bhima Jayanti to be celebrated with fanfare

Mhow: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Society organized a special meeting to encourage residents of Mhow to celebrate Bhima Jayanti festival on April 14 at Bhima Janmabhoomi Memorial.

The meeting started by garlanding the statues of Tathagat Buddha, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and performing mass Buddha Vandana.

Memorial Committee Secretary Rajesh Wankhede said that Mhow's name was famous all over the world because of Ambedkar, who was born on Mhow's soil.

From his education to Diksha, he was definitely out of the state, but his glorious story has made Mhow proud not only in the country but in the entire world. They said that Ambedkar was the only leader whose birth anniversary was celebrated with great fanfare all over the world.

