Mhow News Diary: Saloni Birla is seventh in state merit-list

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): CM Rise Shaw Model School Mhow has secured 100% result in class 10th and 12th examination of Board of Secondary Education. In the 10th board examination, Saloni Birla secured seventh position in the state-level merit-list, with 97.6% marks. Sejal Birla of the same school secured first position in the district merit-list.

Similarly Kanchan Pal got second position in the district, while Divyansh Kotwar secured the third position in the district.

The class XII result of Mhow stood at 95.4%. Out 125 students who cleared the exams, 121 students (96.8%) secured first division. Principal in-charge Manoj Sohni congratulated, wished and blessed all students. He also appreciated teachers for their teamwork.

Best result by Shree Academy students in board exams

Students of Shree Academy in Kodaria village secured best exam results so far in board examination results of class 10 and 12 declared by Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal.

All successful students and parents were felicitated by school director Rajesh Patidar and principal Hemlata Patidar. The entire staff congratulated and wished for their bright future. Kashish Santosh Kaushal topped the school by securing 91% in commerce stream of class 12th, Darsh Ashok Patidar secured 93%. Madhuri Brijkishore Yadav with 92% topped the school in class 10th.