Mhow News Diary: Blessing Day at Jason’s Academy

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Jason's Academy organised a Blessing Day for class X and XII students. Blessing day is a special day for students who would be appearing in CBSE Board Exams. Blessing Day is a day in which Teachers specially bless their students and pray for their bright success in examination.

The function started with lighting of lamp and prayers. Educational experts gave tips and tricks for Board Examination. School Director Jaison Joseph and Principal Smita highlighted the importance of hard work and prayer in life and wished commendable success in their Examination. School faculties Deepa Choudhary conducted the Blessing Day programme.

Youth’s suicide: Cops yet to nab accused

A fortnight after youth’s suicide, three accused are still at large in Manpur.

According to reports, a few criminals are into betting business. Upset with these accused, Mohan of Basod Mohalla had consumed a poisonous substance on February 6. He died the next day and police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC.

Illegal betting has been flourishing in Manpur. Mohan was being harassed by bookies Rafiq alias Gaddu, Shakeel, Harish Sharma, Sunil Sharma and Pawan Jat. In his suicide note, the deceased had mentioned that the accused had assaulted and threatened him with life.

Manpur TI Amit Kumar said that a case was registered against the accused. While Harish and Shakeel have been arrested, Rafiq alias Guddu, Sunil Sharma and Pawan Jat were absconding. Police teams are conducting raids to nab them. Shakeel’s house in Dewas too has been raided.

Sources said that that accused were jointly operating a betting racket in Manpur for three months. They had also rented a shop on Khurdi Road.

6 injured as vehicle rams tree

Six People were injured when the car in which they were travelling from Khandwa to Indore rammed a roadside tree near Gwalu village under Simrol police station. The injured were rushed to Indore for treatment.

According to reports, the injured were travelling in Tavera (GJ01 KP 9722) owned by a Badnagar family. The driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle rammed a tree. Bharat Singh (42), Devi Singh (35), Bholaram (14), and two women were injured. Simrol police station in-charge RNS Bhadauria said that all injured were sent to Indore by ambulance.

