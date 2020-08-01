Mhow: Man duped with promise to multiply his money 10-fold

A trickester cheated a man of his money by promising that he would multiply his money 10 times through magic.

As per Kishanganj police, on the report of Subhash Chandra Hanotiya, resident of Binjana village in Dewas, a case of forgery was registered against Mohd Aziz Khan, resident of Royal Residency Colony near Mhow. In his complaint, Subhash said he came to know Aziz Khan through someone and Khan had told him about his black magic powers by which he could multiply money. After getting convinced by Khan, Subhash gave Rs 1 lakh but after the money reached his hands, Khan said that astrological positions were not favourable so he would perform the ceremony after some days. But, even though many days passed, Khan kept on delaying the ceremony and also refused to return back the Rs 1 lakh.

When Aziz Khan was arrested and quizzed, he confessed that his original name was Kuttan Salgunan Satish and he also told the police that he had even managed to get an Aadhar card in his fake name. Police are trying to find out who all were duped by him. He will be produced in the court on Sunday afternoon.