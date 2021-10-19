Mhow: Launch of ‘Indore Heritage Walk’ under Indore Smart City Project

Mhow: Bharat Scouts and Guides and the School Band team of Shree Academy, Kodariya, participated in the launch of ‘Indore Heritage Walk’ under Indore Smart City Project.

The Heritage Walk started out from CP Shekhar Nagar Udyan and concluded at Krishnapura Chhatri. During the walk, historians Zafar Ansari and Prashant Indurkar told the students the history and religious importance of Indore. The walk will be organised every Sunday for 52 weeks throughout the year for students of select schools.

The programme was inaugurated with a special presentation by the Shree Academy Band team, Smart City Project director and CEO (IAS) of Indore Municipal Corporation Rishab Gupta, district organisation commissioner Dheeraj Soni, vice-president Meena Damor, regional librarian of Government Devi Ahilya Central Library Lily Davar, Indore block secretary Rakesh Pandit, district Scouts commissioner Kunal Mishra, Mhow block secretary Narayan Chauhan, Academy principal Hemlata Patidar and others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:20 PM IST