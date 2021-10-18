Madhya Pradesh: ‘Heritage Walk’ celebrates Indore monuments’ history

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Smart City Development Limited organised a ‘Heritage Walk’ on Sunday under the 75th Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav in which Scout cadets and others participated.

Smart City CEO Rishav Gupta said that the Heritage Walk was organised from CP Shekhar Nagar to Rajwada to Krishnapura Chhatri to CP Shekhar Nagar.

On the Heritage Walk, historian Zafar Ansari informed the Scout cadets about the history of Indore and importance of the monuments. He informed them about the history of Krishnapura Chhatri, Rajwada Palace, Gopal Temple and such other places.

On the Heritage Walk, the cadets also clicked pictures of the heritage places of the city.

Smart City CEO Gupta said that 30 cadets, including Guides, were present at the walk, which was held from 7 o’clock till 9 o’clock in the morning.

“The main purpose of organising such a Heritage Walk was to make the citizens aware about the history of Indore and its importance,” said CEO Gupta.

During the walk, CEO Gupta also appealed to the people present to participate in such drives more often and make them a success with active participation. He also said that the Heritage Walk would be organised every Sunday for the citizens.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:34 AM IST