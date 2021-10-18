Madhya Pradesh: Power generation dips at Indira Sagar due to low demand

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Indira Sagar Power Station witnessed low power production in the last couple of days. The main reason for this is not enough demand of power in the state and that leads to production is being done by running two or three machines for the last two days only during peak hours. During the recently concluded Navratri festival, eight machines were engaged during peak hours.

Another reason is water level at the dam is 259.39 meters. As of now, electricity generation will continue. Thus, the water level will decrease.

The backwater area of ??this dam is not expansive so the water level ranges from 193.50 meters to 196 meters. With this much water level, eight machines can generate electricity here and a sufficient amount of water is also available for the machines. Due to the demand for sufficient power from the last days, electricity was generated from seven machines in peak hours. But for a day or two, 01 or 02 machines are being run during peak hours.

In the coming days, if there is not enough supply of coal, then there will be more dependence on hydropower generation for sufficient power supply. Release of water for irrigation in canals and lift irrigation scheme will also be a factor as Indira Sagar’s backwater and some parts of Narmada river are used for lifting water for power generation, drinking water, and also for Singaji thermal powerhouse and there is a demand for water for Ujjain Kshipra river as well.

Indore's dependence on drinking water is gauged using these factors. Demand and lift irrigation scheme are based on irrigation in Khargone district as well. At the government level, data is being collected from Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar Project, and Narmada Valley Development Authority.

By November requirement of water for irrigation and power generation will become clear.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 01:45 AM IST