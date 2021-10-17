Madhya Pradesh: Firing in Railway Protection Force Barrack, four soldiers suffer injuries

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Four soldiers of Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) sustained injuries including one seriously injured during accidently trigger press at RPF Barrack in Itarsi Junction, Hoshangabad on Sunday.

The injured were identified as Sumit Rana, Tinku, Jagmohan and Rajiv. All of them were admitted to the Railway hospital, Itarsi. Tinku among them got seriously injured as two bullets hit him around the neck and he was referred to the Narmada Hospital, Hoshangabad.

According to the sources in the hospital, bullets have been successfully taken out from his neck and further treatment is going on.

According to the information received, RPSF Jawan Sumit was filling the bullets in a 9MM carbine in the RPF barrack near GRP police station, Itarsi. Suddenly the trigger of the gun accidently pressed and the fired bullets hit the soldiers.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 08:02 PM IST