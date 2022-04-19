Mhow: Just read these 700 dohas to imbibe the knowledge of Gita

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Reading and understanding the Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta, divided into 18 chapters, is an uphill task for most people, more so because it is written in Sanskrit and these days most people are not well conversant with the language. But now one can easily understand the Gita, thanks to Dr Jagmohan Sharma who has translated the 700 shlokas into 700 couplets in simple Hindi.

With the tireless efforts of 18 years, Shrimad Bhagvad Gita was adapted into a couplet of Hindi, which will be the country's first Bhagavad Gita: Dr Sharma.

Talking about his efforts with this correspondent, Dr Sharma who is the elder brother of Nobel laureate Dr Kailash Satyarthi said that it took him 18 long painstaking years to complete this novel work. Dr Sharma, a resident of Vidisha said that he has studied the Bhagwad Gita for a long time and realised that most people would find it difficult to comprehend the knowledge contained in the holy book.

That's why I started working on its Hindi translation so that a common man can understand the Gita completely just by reading these couplets in Hindi.

Dr Sharma has been writing (couplets) dohas on various subjects for a long time. In fact, till now he has written more than 40,000 couplets in Hindi. The subjects of those couplets include the direction in which the politics is going, father-son, son-parent relation in the present times. He has also written about the relations between the daughter and daughter-in-law.

He says writing is a very time-consuming exercise that requires a lot of labour.

His book "Yaksha Priya ki Pati" based on Kalidas's Meghdoot has 336 couplets and has been included by Vikram University Ujjain.

