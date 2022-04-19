Indore: Social justice department of Haryana, MGM Medical College move ahead in signing MoU for knowledge exchange and fellowship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State (Independent Charge) Social Justice and Empowerment Government of Haryana, OP Yadav expressed his willingness to collaborate with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College for implementing the model of artificial limbs preparation and distribution in Haryana.

During his second visit to Indore a couple of days ago, the minister had met the Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit to discuss the planning to prepare a knowledge exchange and fellowship programmes between Haryana Government and the medical college.

According to in-charge of artificial limb centre Dr DK Sharma, “The medical college has moved a step ahead in signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the social justice department of Haryana.

“During the knowledge exchange programme, training of doctors for preparing and facilitating people with artificial limbs in Haryana would be done while teachers and students of MGM Medical College will go for fellowship there,” Dr Sharma said.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the minister had expressed interest in various facilities and also appreciated the efforts of the state government and medical college for the betterment of Divyangjan.

In his previous visit to the college in December 2021, the minister had visited the Artificial Limb Centre at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and also chaired a meeting of the HoDs of MGM Medical College and health officials.

“I found many good things and we’ll implement the same in Haryana, including the collaboration of four departments for identification and certification for Divyangjan,” he had told the media.

The minister added that they would also sign an MoU with the state government and the medical college and would share the knowledge and best practices for the same which can be implemented there.

