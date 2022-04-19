Indore: ShabdShilp organises release event under ‘Amrit Mahotsav’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ShabdShilp organised a release event for ‘VOICES—Anthology of Thoughts, Visions and Dreams’ under their ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ series.

Chief guest MP Shankar Lalwani talked about the honour of freedom-fighters involved in the struggle for Independence.

The special guest at the event was Bharat Sharma, a member of the ministry of culture, who said that youths are integral to the development of the nation and that even PM Narendra Modi had said that youths shoulder the responsibility for the growth of the nation.

Pragya Paliwal, Shivangi Malviya and Deepa Vanjani welcomed the guests, while the vote of thanks was proposed by EMRC director Chandan Gupta.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:50 AM IST