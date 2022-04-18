Indore: Power outage affects work in RTO, applicants had to face ordeal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of applicants for driving licences, registration, and renewal, had to face a tough time getting their work done in the Regional Transport Office on Monday, thanks to the power outage.

Hundreds of applicants had to wait for hours to get the work done as there was no electricity at the office for the last two days.

According to sources, a power outage had taken place on Sunday evening due to some technical fault in the distribution panel.

“The power outage had taken place on Sunday in the evening but it couldn’t be restored. Officials were also informed about the same but nothing changed,” sources said.

Meanwhile, a long queue of applicants registering their biometrics and photographs for getting licences could be seen.

Officials claimed that they have lodged a complaint about the same with the electricity department and believed to get the power restored at the earliest.

The department employees said that the power outage had affected major work during the crucial time as the office was closed for the last four days due to holidays.

“Yes, there is a power outage on Monday and we have informed the electricity department to resolve the issue. We believe that it will be resolved at the earliest. It affected the work in the RTO for a short period and we will recover the same,” ARTO Archana Mishra said.

Issue of misprinted cards continue

The issue of misprinting on the license cards continued in RTO as many applicants complained of not even getting their full names printed on the cards while many got their names printed with the date of birth.

Sources claimed that the reason behind the misprinting is old printers and machines in the RTO office which were installed by Smart Chip Company in 2015. “Most of the computers and machines are running out of order and it was not maintained by the company. Officials and employees are also facing problems in working due to the same,” sources said.

