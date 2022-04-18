CPIBM for Defence Officers begins at IIM Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first batch of the Certificate Programme in International Business Management for Defence Officers began at IIM Indore on April 18, 2022. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Prof. Saumya Ranjan Dash, Dean - Programmes; Prof. Kousik Guhathakurta, Programme Coordinator; Prof. Subin Sudhir, Chair - Executive Education and Col. Gururaj Gopinath Pamidi (Retd), CAO, IIM Indore. Lt. Col. Abhishek Mansingh, Jt. Director (Trg & Adm) DRZ (Central) Lucknow was the Chief Guest for the occasion.

Prof. Saumya Ranjan Dash has said that IIM Indore aims to be a contextually-relevant business school, and hence this programme will ensure augmenting the leadership and managerial skills of the officers further. ‘We at IIM Indore focus on faculty-driven and participant-centred learning. You are already adept at managerial skills like decision-making, supply-chain management, logistics, etc. That makes you a perfect fit for the course’, he said.

This programme will enhance the skills you already acquired during your remarkable years of service to the nation, and hence, you can make extensive use of the classroom sessions and interact with your peers to improve upon your capabilities, he added.

Lt. Col. Abhishek Mansingh appreciated this newly designed course by IIM Indore. Stating that IIM Indore is one of the best and top-ranked business schools worldwide, he encouraged the batch to learn as much as possible from the faculty members and through interaction with their batchmates. He noted that this programme would help the officers smoothly transition from defence to corporate, thereby upskilling them as per the current industry requirements. ‘Make the best use of this opportunity and grow your network. IIM Indore’s programme will boost your managerial skills and give you an edge over your competitors as you initiate the new phase of your life by entering the corporate world,’ he said.

Col. Gururaj Gopinath Pamidi (Retd) welcomed and briefed the batch about various facilities on campus. The batch also received briefings on the IT infrastructure and the Library facilities on campus.

IIM Indore shall use a judicious mix of lectures, case studies, discussions, group activities, field visits, and prescribed reading material to increase the effectiveness of the training. The programme has been designed to maximise experiential learning by enabling more significant interaction among peers to gain a deeper understanding of the topics. The subjects include a wide range of topics, namely, Business Economics, Financial Accounting and Control, Introduction to Quantitative Methods, Managerial Communications, Operations Management, Organisational Behaviour, HRM, Strategic Management, Entrepreneurship Orientation and Innovation, etc., to name a few.

A total of 24 defence officers (20 males, 4 females) have registered for the six-month on-campus, non-residential programme. These belong to different ranks including Wing Commander, Squadron Leader, Commander, Major, Lieutenant Colonel, and Colonel, from Air Force, Navy, and Army.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 03:14 PM IST