Indore Smart City Development Ltd bags 6 awards, will be honoured by HM Shah in Surat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Smart City will receive six awards at the Smart City Conference which will be organised in Surat on Monday. Union home minister Amit Shah will present the awards.

The municipal commissioner and executive director of Indore Smart City Development Ltd Pratibha Pal said Indore is getting 6 awards at the Smart Cities Conference held in Gujarat on April 18, which will be given away by Amit Shah. This award will be received by commissioner Pal at the event.

The awards received by Indore Smart City are as follows:

1. In all categories (overall), Indore bagged first place. At the Smart City Conference, Indore Smart City Development Ltd got the first position for overall performance in various categories

2. First prize for Chappan Dukan in category ‘Built Environment’

3. First prize to Indore Municipal Corporation for Sanitation Municipal Waste Management

4. Prize in ‘Culture Heritage Conversion Project’ category for Rajwada Palace, Gopal Mandir Complex, Chhatri (Malhar Rao Holkar Chhatri, Hari Rao Holkar Chhatri and Bolia Sarkar Chhatri)

5. First prize in Economic Carbon Credit Financial Mechanism

6. First prize in Innovative Idea Award for Carbon Credit Financing Mechanism

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:06 AM IST