Mhow: Body of man found floating in Patalpani waterfall

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a middle age person was found floating in the Patalpani waterfall on Sunday morning.

A large number of people were enjoying picnic at Patalpani when they noticed the body floating in the water. The body could not flow far and got stuck in the rocks and stones. On being informed a police party came to the spot and with the help of local villagers, brought the body out of the water.

Thereafter the body was taken to the civil hospital where a postmortem was carried out and the body was handed over to the family members.

Hotel owner commits suicide

The owner of a hotel on Mhow-Neemuch road committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan of a room of his hotel. The deceased, Banwari son of Mukund Chaudhary, aged 37 years, a resident of village Phaphund was running the hotel on rent under Sector 1 Police Station of Pithampur Industrial City.

The deceased's son, Rituraj discovered his body when he reached the hotel on Sunday morning at 10 o'clock to give food to his father. He found the door of his room open and his father hanging from a fan tied to a rope.

He immediately lowered him and informed the police who reached the spot and made a panchnama and sent the body to the Community Health Center Pithampur for post-mortem. Station Police station in-charge Lokesh Bhadauria has found a suicide note blaming financial transactions for the suicide.