Indore: Imports must be cut to make India $5-trillion economy, says Gadkari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, on Sunday, said that the country must cut down on its imports in order to make India a five-trillion USD economy.

“India’s the largest importer of edible oils. The productivity of soybeans in the country is very weak compared to the US and South American countries,” he said through video-conferencing while addressing the second day of the International Soya Conclave organised by SOPA on Sunday. “While in America, Brazil and Argentina, the per-acre soybean production is 26-30 quintals, India produces a mere 5 quintals soybean per acre,” he said.

Emphasising the maximum use of soya protein in the country, the Union minister urged soya-producing states, such as Madhya Pradesh, to focus on the development of food products. “This’ll enable people to get good protein and the country’s soya meal will be used within the country,” Gadkari said, adding that the government was now working on such projects as making fuel and green hydrogen from agricultural produce to improve the condition of farmers. Gadkari urged Madhya Pradesh to take the lead by formulating a soya policy to increase the production of soybean in the country to above 15 quintals per acre.

Addressing the International Soya Conference, state agriculture minister Kamal Patel announced plans to remove discrepancies and duplication of mandi tax on produce in the state in a week. He said the government was committed to protecting the interests of farmers and gave the assurance that the government would move forward on Gadkari’s suggestion of making a soya policy in the state and would soon discuss the matter with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Patel said that a delegation comprising aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat and himself would soon meet Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal to demand control over edible oil imports.

Besides Silawat, SOPA chairman Davisj Jain, vice-president Girish Matlani, SOPA executive director DN Pathak and farmer leader from Maharashtra Pasha Patel were among the prominent dignitaries present on the occasion.

Industries feted

Ten soybean industries of the country were awarded at the conclave for best performance in the field of soya-processing. Avi Agro Business, Prestige Feed Meals and Gujarat Ambuja Exports got the first, second and third prizes, respectively, for the highest export of soya meal. Gujarat Ambuja Exports got the Merchant Export Award, while the Exporter and Value-Added Award was given to Sonic Biochem Extraction, Adani Wilmar and Avi Agro, respectively

