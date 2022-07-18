Mhow: BJP captures Mhowgaon and Manpur municipal council polls

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has won the elections of Mhowgaon and Manpur city council results of which were declared today. Ten BJP candidates won in the Mhowgaon municipal council. Congress was able to win just four seats, one seat was won by an Independent and AAP failed to open its account.

Dr Suvarna Dubey of BJP defeated the Congress candidate by more than 200 votes while there was a tie in Ward number 6 between Independent Vikram Singh and BJP's Shankar who both got 366 votes. The winner was decided by drawing of lots that favoured independent candidate Vikram Singh.

In Manpur municipal council elections BJP got nine seats, Congress three and independent candidates won on three seats