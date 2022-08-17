Mhow: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav events held at Army War College

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating Indian freedom, Independence Day was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm at the Army War College, Mhow. A number of events were organised to highlight the importance of the day.

The staff and families participated in these events with great fervour. The high point of the event was a series of bicycle and bike rallies organised in the areas around the town with the participating soldiers carrying the Tiranga. These events were led by Lt Gen D P Pandey, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, Commandant Army War College who participated in the bike rally.

Usha Pandey, chairperson Family Welfare Organisation also participated in the events and led the ladies and children in the 21 km bicycle rally. The rallies culminated at a common venue where few cultural events on the theme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav were conducted.

A large number of children participated in the events. They remembered and paid homage to all those revolutionary freedom fighters who made great sacrifices in a quest to achieve freedom.