Mhow: Army, police crackdown on illegal army liquor racket

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Taking joint action against illegal sale of liquor meant for army personnel, the army intelligence, Badgonda and Mhow police arrested two persons and seized a huge quantity of liquor from them on Wednesday.

Badgonda police station in charge Amit Kumar was checking Mhow forest areas picnic spots after the tragic incident at Bamania Kund where a youth drowned.

While checking, he received information about a man carrying army liquor worth about Rs 30,000. When the accused reached Bherubaba Imli square the police chased and caught him. The accused was Rahul, son of Aman Yadav (25), resident of Luniapura in Mhow. He was carrying 25 bottles of Blenders Pride (750 ml , amounting to 18 litres of foreign liquor worth Rs 30,000, in a sack.

Similarly, 36 bottles of army liquor, worth Rs 7,200 was recovered from Jang Bahadur, son of Shivaji Ram Malviya, resident of Anna Colony on Mhow-Gaushala Road.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:14 AM IST