Mhow: Anurag Patel tops town in Class 10

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 01:41 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Colonels Academy, Anurag Patel has topped the city in class 10th. This year also the result of both the board examinations was 100%. Anurag Patel of class X made the school and his parents proud by topping the city with 98.8% marks. Utkarsh Tiwari of class X scored 97.8% marks.

Vaishnavi Patidar of Commerce faculty was the school topper in Class XII with 94% marks. Tanisha Agarwal was the subject topper in Economics by securing 92% marks. The school principal and the school family congratulated all the students and their parents for their excellent results.

Similarly, the result of Sai Academy School was 98%, many students got 90% marks in many subjects, Principal Vijay Tiwari congratulated all the students.

Jaison‘s Academy too achieved excellent results. Ankita Yadav with 90% became the Class X topper. Raj Nandini Marathe secured 85% per cent, In Class XII Sawan Kushwah became the school topper with 92%. Digvijay Patel secured 88% per cent and got 2nd position in the school. The school principal Smita Joseph congratulated the winning students and their parents and thanked the hardworking teachers.

KV student Anubhav Sharma tops in Mhow with 95.8% marks
