Mhow: Anurag Patel tops town in Class 10

Anurag Patel |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Colonels Academy, Anurag Patel has topped the city in class 10th. This year also the result of both the board examinations was 100%. Anurag Patel of class X made the school and his parents proud by topping the city with 98.8% marks. Utkarsh Tiwari of class X scored 97.8% marks.

Vaishnavi Patidar of Commerce faculty was the school topper in Class XII with 94% marks. Tanisha Agarwal was the subject topper in Economics by securing 92% marks. The school principal and the school family congratulated all the students and their parents for their excellent results.

Similarly, the result of Sai Academy School was 98%, many students got 90% marks in many subjects, Principal Vijay Tiwari congratulated all the students.

Jaison‘s Academy too achieved excellent results. Ankita Yadav with 90% became the Class X topper. Raj Nandini Marathe secured 85% per cent, In Class XII Sawan Kushwah became the school topper with 92%. Digvijay Patel secured 88% per cent and got 2nd position in the school. The school principal Smita Joseph congratulated the winning students and their parents and thanked the hardworking teachers.