KV student Anubhav Sharma tops in Mhow with 95.8% marks

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (C.B.S.E.) declared the result of Class XII on Friday.

Anubhav Sharma, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya topped in the entire town by scoring 95.8 per cent marks in the Science stream. Chitwav Sharma has secured 93.6 per cent marks in Humanities, the school's principal Pooja Srivastava told, adding that the school showed 100 per cent result in the commerce stream and overall 97 per cent result.

The students of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Mhow passed the class 12th exam with flying colours. Out of 98 students, 11 students scored 90 per cent and above, 83 students got First Division, and 13 got Second Division and made the school proud with their excellent results.

Mariya Burhanuddin Charkhiwala of Commerce stream topped the school with 94.6 per cent. Shivangi Tiwari and Shraddha Agrawal got 100 marks out of 100 in Business Studies. Anshika Chauhan and Rajnandani Kadambari got 99 marks out of 100 in Business Studies. Disha Pancholi got 99 marks out of 100 in Informatics Practices. The school principal, Sr. Prerna congratulated the toppers and all the students for their excellent performance and wished them good luck for their bright future. She also thanked the dedicated staff members for their hard work.

Shri Jai Govind Gopinath School achieved a 99 per cent pass percentage with the Commerce stream showing 100 per cent result. Prashant Vyas of the school got 89 per cent marks while Shailendra Kayat got 92 per cent per cent marks. Jai Singh Panwar, principal of the school, said that the result of e-commerce was very good this time and congratulated all the students.