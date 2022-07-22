Mhow: Burnt body found in Pipliya Kurd forest

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Police have found a burnt body in the Pipliya Kurd forest near Kushalgarh, about 20 km from the city.

The police say that it is difficult to ascertain the identity of the dead person as the body has been badly burnt but say that it is highly probable that the body was transported here in a vehicle. The body, however, has been sent for a post-mortem. According to the police station in-charge Amit Kumar, they have recovered a key at the place from where the body was recovered.

An FSL team has also investigated the spot. On Thursday, SP Rural Bhagwant Virde, additional superintendent of police Shashikant Kanakne also visited the spot. A police team is conducting a search operation in the forest. Bargonda police have established a case and have started an investigation.

