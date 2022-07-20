e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Hospital in Datoda sealed

The hospital was sealed by a team of administration and health department after complaints were received against the hospital during a public hearing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 11:05 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the direction of Sub-Divisional Officer Akshat Jain, Shri Mahakal Hospital Research Center Hospital built in LalGhati area located in Datoda village of Simrol Tappa area of tehsil was sealed by the team of local administration and Block Medical Officer.

Block Medical Officer Dr Faizal Ali told that this is the second hospital to be sealed in the area after the sealing of RK Multi Super Specialist Hospital in Simrol a day ago.

The owners of the hospital are missing for the last two days. The hospital was sealed by a team of administration and health department after complaints were received against the hospital during a public hearing.

