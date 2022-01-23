Mhow: Administration disposes of revenue cases of 75 army personnel

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Cases related to the land of more than 75 Army officers and jawans were disposed of by the revenue department of Mhow tehsil under the Jai Jawan - Jai Kisan campaign.

The entire team of the revenue department worked tirelessly for three months to deal with the cases of diversion, demarcation, transfer of land of military personnel who are currently serving in the army as well as retired army officers.

Mhow SDM Akshat Jain said that for the first time, the Revenue Department team remained in touched with the families of these Army officers to settle their revenue cases.

A separate cell was formed about three months back under Jai Jawan Jai Kisan campaign for redressal of cases in the fast track.

Jain said that the soldiers of the army go to different places on transfer so they are not able to follow-up with of their cases related land. We started a campaign to redress their problems pertaining diversion of land purchased by army officers jawans in the tehsil area, name of change, broken correction in the documents, renewal of land rights book and pending cases have been settled

So far cases of 75 soldiers' families have been resolved, which is a first for Mhow tehsil.

