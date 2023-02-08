MESSY TRAFFIC: Will RTO’s ‘pehle aap’ bid bring ‘luck now’

RTO Office, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to improve the traffic management in the city, the district administration and the Regional Transport Office have launched ‘Indore Bole –Pehle Aap’ initiative to bring behavioural changes among the citizens while driving on the city roads.

Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma has also given a presentation before the collector on Tuesday while appealing to the school administrations to support the initiative for smoother traffic.

“On the directions of the Collector Ilayaraja T, we have launched an initiative ‘Indore Bole-Pehle Aap’ to bring in behavioral changes among the citizens to make Indore No 1 in traffic as well. The concept behind the initiative is to make people tolerant while driving on city roads. It says that instead of indulging in any dispute, respect each other to avoid traffic jams,” RTO Sharma said.

He added that during the study of major reasons for Indore’s poor traffic conditions, it was found that people carry their ego while driving. “A little change in behaviour, being more tolerant, respecting women and the elderly on roads and some other small initiatives can bring about a major change,” Sharma said.

The officials also appealed to the school principals to motivate the students to participate in the initiative with the thought that children are the best teachers for elders.

“Initially, along with teaching and training students, we will also hit the roads for making the initiative a movement in the city. It is also proposed to give appreciation letters to those following traffic norms and opting for behavioural changes in the next phase,” the RTO added.

Indoreans’ perception about traffic

1 We should get the same respect as we have in society

2 We should get priority on roads as per our stature, following traffic rules is against our pride

3 Ramming vehicles in each other is a personal insult

4 Women and older people should not come on roads as they are not perfect drivers

5 People carry their ego while driving on city roads like ‘Janta Hai Main Kaun Hu’

What behavioral changes required

1 Like cleanliness, better traffic flow is also our responsibility

2 Following rules will reflect discipline on roads, will enhance personal as well as Indore’s image

3 Respect elders and women drivers… road is for all

4 Most of the issues can be solved if we follow ‘Pehle Aap’ (You First) rule

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)