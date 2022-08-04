Meghnagar: Swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected members of local bodies

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the recently concluded three-tier Panchayat elections and their results, a series of oath-taking ceremonies for the newly elected sarpanches and panches of over 60 villages of Meghnagar Janpad Panchayat was organised on Wednesday. All arrangements to conduct the ceremony were completed earlier.

The new representatives of Agral gram panchayat, who were elected in the recently concluded polls, Mohan Singh Hihor took charge as sarpanch and Kamlesh Gurjar as deputy charge. The gram panchayat secretary administered the oath to the newly elected Sarpanch while the latter to ward members.

During this, panchayat secretary Ramratan Kandara, Halka Patwari Bharatsinh Hada and local residents accorded a warm welcome to the newly-elected members and also extended hearty congratulations to them. Newly elected Sarpanch Hihore promised of getting the benefit of the government-run scheme for the destitute families of the village will be fulfilled.

Newly-elected members of Rambhapur village along with newly elected Sarpanch Ramila Pargi, deputy sarpanch Heena Khateriya swear-in vowed to make Swachha village in a bid to make it clean and litter free. During this, scores of residents were present. Both females have been elected to the post of Sarpanch and deputy Sarpach who vowed to bring change and development to the village.

Gram Panchayat Secretary Gaursingh Sehaldiya and assistant Rajesh Hada administered the oath to the newly elected members of Ghosliya gram panchayat, where Rupsingh Bhuriya was elected as Sarpanch while Hitesh Hada as deputy sarpanch.