Meghnagar: 100 litres of illicit country-made liquor seized, 1 arrested

The person has been identified as Kamlesh Kharadi, hailing from Jhabua district. He was booked under the relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh Excise Act. He was produced before the court and sent to jail.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11:43 AM IST
Representative Image | ANI

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the excise department and police intercepted a vehicle on Thandladara-Rambhapur main road and seized 100 litres of illegal country-made liquor during vehicle checking and arrested a person in this connection. The market value of the seized product and vehicle is estimated to be Rs 1.20 lakh.

In wake of the Gujarat hooch tragedy in which over 40 people died recently, the district excise officer has issued†strict instructions†to curb the sale and transport of†illicit liquor†in the†district. Following this, concerned officials have launched action to prevent†the†illegal†sale and transport of illicit liquor.

