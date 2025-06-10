Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Sonam Raghuvanshi | (Photo Courtesy: X/@bkbupdate)

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, underwent a pregnancy test and her report was “inconclusive." The doctors have recommended an ultrasound after a week. Doctors said that it's normal for early pregnancy tests to show uncertain results and advised waiting a few more days for clarity.

The test was part of a detailed medical examination conducted on Monday by a team of three female doctors who assessed her physical and mental condition.

Reportedly, Sonam appeared visibly frightened and in a state of shock. She also reported feeling weak during the medical test and was given energy drinks and juice throughout the morning.

After the medical examination was completed, Meghalaya Police, who had arrived in Ghazipur to take Sonam into custody—left with her. The next phase of her questioning will be conducted in Meghalaya, where the police is expected to focus on the crime scene and other key aspects of the investigation.

Sonam is accused of orchestrating the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Shillong. After being missing for 17 days, she surrendered in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.