Mega MSME conclave in March: Over 1000 industrialists of MP likely to participate

Indore: The MSME city of the State, which houses more than 5000 such units, is going to host the maiden version of ‘MSME Conclave 2020’ next month.

The Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) the apex representative body of MSMEs of the State is going to host the conclave.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath will have one-to-one interaction with Start-Ups at the conclave where more than 1000 industrialists are expected to take part.

Pramod Dafaria, president of AIMP, and secretary, Sunil Vyas, said that have briefed Chief Minister Kamal Nath about the planned half-day conclave during his visit to the city on Friday and he has agreed to be the chief guest. “Nath told us that he will consult his office and give us the dates on which he is free,” Dafaria said, adding that the venue for the conclave is yet to be decided.

Dafaria and Vyas said the conclave will provide opportunities to startups, including the MSME sector, and will generate crores of rupees in investment and boost employment.

During the brief discussion with Chief Minister Dafaria and Vyas urged him to speed up construction of the Convention Centre and also to remove encroachments from Sanwer Road industrial area.