Madhya Pradesh: Meeting held to explain new rules for use of underground water

PITHAMPUR (MHOW): A meeting was organised on Friday to discuss groundwater conservation in industrial area Pithampur.

Industrialists of the city, Laghu Udyog Bharati, city police, and hotel owners were informed about the use of groundwater and its rules. Naresh Jatav, an expert from the Ground Water Conservation Department, who came from Bhopal, discussed the underground water augmentation and explained in detail about the new rules. He said that according to the new guidelines all institutions which use more than 10 KLD of groundwater have to mandatorily instal a meter on the boring that they use, inform the authorities and get a NOC. Municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena along with administrative and police officers were also present in this programme.

Bhoomi pujan of Rs 9 cr development works performed

MHOW: Tourism, culture and spiritual minister and the local MLA Ushal Thakur recently did the bhoomi pujan of lake and road construction worth Rs 9 crore in the Manpur area. This will greatly benefit the people by way of transportation facility. It will also solve the water problem in tribal areas. On this occasion, pattas were also distributed to the beneficiaries.