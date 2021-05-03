Meet Good Samaritans from Madhya Pradesh’s small towns whose acts will fill you with joy, humility

Where there is a will, there is a way

Kukshi (Dhar district): The doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Kukshi civil hospital are role models in these testing times when people are not ready to help their kin due to fear of infection.

After Dhar, district’s only Covid centre is in Kukshi where patients from Dahi, Manawar, Gandhwani, Dharampuri are treated apart from patients from Kukshi tehsil that too when there is lack of staff and resources. Still, the centre is being run efficiently due to dedicated team that has proved the maxim - where there is a will, there is a way - true.