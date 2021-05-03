Meet Good Samaritans from Madhya Pradesh’s small towns whose acts will fill you with joy, humility

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Corona curfew amid the pandemic has made life of people tough specially who earn through small businesses. Social organisation Jamiat Ulema - e- Hind (Council of Indian Muslim Theologians) has come forward to help such people.
Organisation’s district president Qazi Amil Mohammed Anees Rahmani and his team in Raghogarh town has prepared food grain bags containing flour, lentils, salt, oil, spices and other essentials to help the poor. The organisation has made 3,000 bags to distribute to the poor. Each kit contains goods worth Rs 1,300. A total of Rs 18 lakh has been spent on kits for distribution in urban and rural areas.
Where there is a will, there is a way
Kukshi (Dhar district): The doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Kukshi civil hospital are role models in these testing times when people are not ready to help their kin due to fear of infection.
After Dhar, district’s only Covid centre is in Kukshi where patients from Dahi, Manawar, Gandhwani, Dharampuri are treated apart from patients from Kukshi tehsil that too when there is lack of staff and resources. Still, the centre is being run efficiently due to dedicated team that has proved the maxim - where there is a will, there is a way - true.
Tailor makes masks free of cost
Bagh (Dhar district): Alpesh Kalu Sharma, a tailor and resident of Gawlipura, is aware about the precautions needed to protect people from Covid infection. He stitches masks in his shop daily and distributes them for free.
“Masks can save lives of people. I distribute masks free of cost to people who pass through my shop without masks; whether they are from same village or other areas,” Sharma said. He also advises them to wear masks and take precautions. Till date, he has distributed more than 500 masks. He has hired a person for Rs 300 per day to stitch masks at his shop.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)