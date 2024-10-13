Markets Flooded With ‘Spurious Ghee’ | FSOs Collect Samples Of Over 30 Ghee Brands, Waiting For Reports | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While samples of a ghee brand, which was ready to be sold in a huge quantity across the city, failed to clear the quality test, there are over 30 sample reports of such suspicious ghee due with the state food testing laboratory. Not only ghee but the food safety officers are waiting for the reports of more than 300 food samples of various categories including legal and surveillance.

“Amid festivities, the supply of such spurious ghee significantly increases. During the investigation, it was found that such ghee is being supplied to the city majorly from Gujarat and Rajasthan,” senior food safety officer Manish Swami said. He added that under the supervision of Collector and ADM, the team of FSOs is spending days for more than a fortnight collecting over 300 samples to ensure safe and healthy food for the denizens.

Explaining the reasons of the surge in supply of spurious ghee, the senior food safety officer explained, “Indore is the city of celebration and various mass feasts (bhandaras) are being organised between Navratri and Diwali. It was found that such spurious ghee is being utilised during such feasts in the name of pure ghee.” The officials also blamed the caterers for using such ghee for preparing food for big events.

“Out of 10 sample reports received in last 10 days, 3-4 samples failed the quality test resulting in the seizure of the ghee as well as destroying it as per the protocol,” Swami added.

Samples of Gujarat and Rajasthan ghee brands taken

As per the food safety officials, they have collected the samples of various ghee brands manufactured in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Samples of some of the brands like Pure Ever, Vastu, Vidhi, Shrimati, Shriman, Ratnashri, and other were collected and officals are waiting for the reports. +box (Pleas highlight)

’Pure Ghee’ supplied for Rs 300-330 per kg

According to official sources, many brands are supplying spurious ghee in the name of pure ghee for Rs 300-330 per kilogram. “Price of real pure ghee is about Rs 600 per kilogram but these companies are flooding the market with spurious ghee and supplying it to the dealer for Rs 300-330 per kilogram. Many are giving fake bills of Rs 350-390 per kilogram but even supplying it for Rs 290 as well,” sources said. Free Press accessed some of the bills of such rates at which the ghee was supplied in the city.

Major action against ghee 1

Over 850 kg ghee of Mahashree brand seized by food safety officials, samples failed quality test 2 5,520 kg of substandard ghee, estimated to be worth about Rs 7 lakh, was seized. The ghee was prepared by mixing synthetic essence of ghee with palm oil, soybean oil and other edible oils. 3 Over 1,015 kg of counterfeit ghee, supplied in the name of Sanchi, was seized in Malharganj. Sample reports are pending and Sanchi will also lodge an FIR against the accused.