Crackdown Against Adulteration In Indore: FSOs Seize 850 Kg Of Spurious Ghee; Samples Fail Quality Test | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant action against adulterated food products, food safety officers seized 850 kilograms of ghee found to be adulterated after samples failed quality tests. The raid on the distributor uncovered large quantities of substandard ghee being sold as genuine, raising serious concerns about public health.

According to food safety officers, they raided Shri Kuber Enterprises in Sanchar Nagar, where ghee manufactured by Rajasthan-based Bal Gopal Dairy Products was being distributed without a proper licence. The officers confiscated 850 kg of Mahashree brand ghee, valued at Rs 5.40 lakh.

Five samples were collected from different batches for testing. So far, two samples have failed the tests, confirming that the ghee was mixed with other oils. The results of the remaining three samples are still awaited. As part of an ongoing anti-adulteration campaign, the food safety officers also inspected several food establishments across the city.

“On Friday, samples of mawa and paneer were taken from Maa Rajeshwari Dudh Dahi Bhandar in Mahalaxmi Nagar, and paneer and ghee samples were collected from Jai Maa Ambe Dairy in Tulsi Nagar. Additionally, a sample of Namkeen Sev was seized from Shri Namkeen and Sweets in Sukhdev Nagar Extension for testing,” senior food safety officer Manish Swami said.

Private lab under scanner

A troubling aspect of the case is the involvement of a private lab, which initially cleared the adulterated ghee as safe. The report from this lab came eight days after testing, only for another lab to contradict the findings within three hours, revealing adulteration. The government lab later confirmed the presence of adulterants, raising concerns about potential corruption in private testing facilities.

Majorly consumed in ‘bhandara’

According to officials, such spurious ghee has been consumed majorly in rural areas as well as in the ‘bhandara’ being organised across the city during the festivities. Thousands of kilograms of ghee is being consumed during the festival season.