Tragedy! Rats Damage Prosecution Evidence In Madhya Pradesh; HC Asks DGP To Ensure Upkeep Of 'Malkhanas' | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has rued the poor state of 'malkhanas', storerooms in which police keep prosecution evidence, and directed authorities to ensure their proper upkeep. The MP HC's order came after Vijay Nagar police told the court that plastic cans in which the viscera was kept in connection with a case were damaged by rats amid rains.

This resulted in the police's inability to obtain a histopathological report. The police also submitted that 28 other samples too were destroyed by rats. A single bench of Indore HC comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar said, "This court is of the considered opinion that the police officers concerned should have taken into account all the relevant factors to protect and safeguard the material seized during investigation. "

"Although nothing can be done about this spilt milk, but at least this incident has brought to the light the pathetic condition in which the articles, material collected during investigation is kept in the police stations of the state. It is anybody's guess as to what the situation in the police stations at small places would be, when in the present case, the police station was one of the most busy police stations of Indore city," the court order read.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh To Mark Dussehra Celebrations And Shastra Pujan With Grandeur: CM Mohan Yadav

While dismissing the bail plea on October 4 of a person accused of culpable homicide, Justice Abhyankar directed the director general of police to take stock of all malkhanas in the state so that such incidents can be avoided in the future.

"For this purpose, a web link can be provided to all the police stations for updating the latest inventory and the status of the malkhana every month," the judge said, adding such a move will keep police on guard about their upkeep. The police told the court a departmental probe has been started against the then Vijay Nagar police station house officer and the malkhana in charge. Police also submitted that extra care is being taken while shifting contents of malkhanas to other rooms. (PTI)