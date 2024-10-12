 Tragedy! Rats Damage Prosecution Evidence In Madhya Pradesh; HC Asks DGP To Ensure Upkeep Of 'Malkhanas'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreTragedy! Rats Damage Prosecution Evidence In Madhya Pradesh; HC Asks DGP To Ensure Upkeep Of 'Malkhanas'

Tragedy! Rats Damage Prosecution Evidence In Madhya Pradesh; HC Asks DGP To Ensure Upkeep Of 'Malkhanas'

The MP HC's order came after Vijay Nagar police told the court that plastic cans in which the viscera was kept in connection with a case were damaged by rats amid rains.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
Tragedy! Rats Damage Prosecution Evidence In Madhya Pradesh; HC Asks DGP To Ensure Upkeep Of 'Malkhanas' | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has rued the poor state of 'malkhanas', storerooms in which police keep prosecution evidence, and directed authorities to ensure their proper upkeep. The MP HC's order came after Vijay Nagar police told the court that plastic cans in which the viscera was kept in connection with a case were damaged by rats amid rains.

This resulted in the police's inability to obtain a histopathological report. The police also submitted that 28 other samples too were destroyed by rats. A single bench of Indore HC comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar said, "This court is of the considered opinion that the police officers concerned should have taken into account all the relevant factors to protect and safeguard the material seized during investigation. "

"Although nothing can be done about this spilt milk, but at least this incident has brought to the light the pathetic condition in which the articles, material collected during investigation is kept in the police stations of the state. It is anybody's guess as to what the situation in the police stations at small places would be, when in the present case, the police station was one of the most busy police stations of Indore city," the court order read.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh To Mark Dussehra Celebrations And Shastra Pujan With Grandeur: CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

While dismissing the bail plea on October 4 of a person accused of culpable homicide, Justice Abhyankar directed the director general of police to take stock of all malkhanas in the state so that such incidents can be avoided in the future.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ED Accuses Mandhana Family Of Laundering ₹300 Cr Through Shell Companies
Mumbai: ED Accuses Mandhana Family Of Laundering ₹300 Cr Through Shell Companies
Mumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In Lalbaug
Mumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In Lalbaug
'Late Night Drunk Thoughts': Rishabh Pant's Midnight Tweet About IPL Leaves Section Of Fans In Splits
'Late Night Drunk Thoughts': Rishabh Pant's Midnight Tweet About IPL Leaves Section Of Fans In Splits
With Maharashtra Govt's Approval, Nayanta Set To Become Private University
With Maharashtra Govt's Approval, Nayanta Set To Become Private University

"For this purpose, a web link can be provided to all the police stations for updating the latest inventory and the status of the malkhana every month," the judge said, adding such a move will keep police on guard about their upkeep. The police told the court a departmental probe has been started against the then Vijay Nagar police station house officer and the malkhana in charge. Police also submitted that extra care is being taken while shifting contents of malkhanas to other rooms.  (PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Quick Getaway: Into Adventure, Ayurveda & Bliss @Janapav Kuti

Quick Getaway: Into Adventure, Ayurveda & Bliss @Janapav Kuti

Crackdown Against Adulteration In Indore: FSOs Seize 850 Kg Of Spurious Ghee; Samples Fail Quality...

Crackdown Against Adulteration In Indore: FSOs Seize 850 Kg Of Spurious Ghee; Samples Fail Quality...

Tragedy! Rats Damage Prosecution Evidence In Madhya Pradesh; HC Asks DGP To Ensure Upkeep Of...

Tragedy! Rats Damage Prosecution Evidence In Madhya Pradesh; HC Asks DGP To Ensure Upkeep Of...

Sampada 2.0: Registry Done At 4.45 Pm, Party Receives It At 4.45 Pm; 3 Registries Through Video KYC!

Sampada 2.0: Registry Done At 4.45 Pm, Party Receives It At 4.45 Pm; 3 Registries Through Video KYC!

Indore: Man Chooses To Return By Train Instead Of Car; Escapes Accident Claiming 2 Lives, Three...

Indore: Man Chooses To Return By Train Instead Of Car; Escapes Accident Claiming 2 Lives, Three...