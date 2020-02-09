Manish Mama slapped SPs, DSPs: Akash Vijayvargiya courts controversy again

Indore: Son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore-3 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who had made national headlines when he beat up a civic official with a cricket bat last year, once again courted controversy when he lauding his party leader Manish Sharma aka Manish Mama said that the latter had slapped senior police officers like SPs and DSPs.
During a religious function at Chhawani on Saturday night, Akash said “Manish Mama used to be a dabaang leader of his times… Now he is not even one fourth of what he used to be… He slapped several SPs and DSPs.”
Manish Mama, who is a staunch supporter of Kailsh Vijayvargiya, was standing beside Akash when he was telling about the former’s past.
Reacting to the MLA’s claim, Congress state spokesperson Narendra Saluja stated that Manish Mama was among the persons citing whom the BJP general secretary had opposed “crackdown against mafia”.
“Now his MLA son himself is confirming that Manish Mama had slapped SP and DSP,” he stated.
Mansih Mama cases: Manish Mama had once beaten up an Indore Municipal Corporation official NS Tomar over some petty issue. He also had heated exchange with SK Kanova about a decade ago. Manish Mama also is known for messing up with Sanyogitaganj police station incharges. He would not let them act against his supporters.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)