Manish Mama slapped SPs, DSPs: Akash Vijayvargiya courts controversy again

Indore: Son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore-3 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who had made national headlines when he beat up a civic official with a cricket bat last year, once again courted controversy when he lauding his party leader Manish Sharma aka Manish Mama said that the latter had slapped senior police officers like SPs and DSPs.

During a religious function at Chhawani on Saturday night, Akash said “Manish Mama used to be a dabaang leader of his times… Now he is not even one fourth of what he used to be… He slapped several SPs and DSPs.”

Manish Mama, who is a staunch supporter of Kailsh Vijayvargiya, was standing beside Akash when he was telling about the former’s past.