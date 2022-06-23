Mandsaur: Urban Body Polls: 15 candidates withdrew nomination forms in Shamgarh

Pic Representation | FPJ

FP News Service

Shamgarh

With the last day of withdrawal of nomination for civic polls on Wednesday, a clear picture would emerge of the number of candidates left in the fray to that of the councillors. Subsequently, the final list of candidates would be prepared and the election symbol allotted to them. On the last date, as many as 25 candidates withdrew their candidatures.

Earlier, a total of 85 candidates staked claims for 15 wards in Shamgarh out of which, one form was rejected in the scrutiny process while 25 other candidates withdrew nominations from returning officers on Wednesday.

As many 15 candidates from Congress and 15 from BJP candidates along with 9 Aam Aadmi Party candidates with a total of 60 candidates contest for upcoming elections. On the other hand, independent candidates could make competition for both the Congress and BJP parties. Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung tried hard to persuade the independents but could not succeed in the attempt.

Notably, the notification for the nomination process was issued on June 11 and the last date for filing papers was June 18. Scrutiny of applications was conducted on June 20 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature was June 22, adding that the model code of conduct has come into force immediately after the announcement of the poll schedule. Elections would be held using the electronic voting machine.

Read Also Shamgarh: Woman delivers child on tracks after deboarding the train