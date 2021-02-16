MANDSAUR: Residents stage satyagraha for purification of Shivna river, blame government, political parties for neglect

Mandsaur: A large number of residents became a part of the satyagraha to protect the existence of Shivna river and work for its purification on Sunday evening. The Jal Satyagraha organised on February 14 was unique. The devotees of Shivna river goddess had tricolour in one hand, torch in another as they remembered Lord Pashupatinath (Shiva) while raising slogans for protecting Shivna river.

As part of protest, they stepped into the water to draw attention of the government, administration and competent authorities whom they said did little to clean up the river. They stood in river water for about one-and-half hours. The local resident too came to support Jal Satyagraha along with social organisations.

Samanya Pichra Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS) leader Harishankar Sharma said Shivna river has turned into a dirty drain. “I am seeing it in same condition for past 20 years but both the leading political parties in state have done little to address the issue,” he added.

Sharma said he will spend money from his pension and will continue visiting the banks of Shivna river. Engineer BS Sisodiya said authorities concerned are to be blamed more than people who actually polluted Shivna river.