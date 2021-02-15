MANDSAUR: Corona warriors feted, MP praises them for selfless service in fighting Covid-19

Mandsaur: A function was organised to felicitate corona warriors at the municipality auditorium here on Sunday. The function was organised in the memory of Sandhya Devi Batwal by Jan Parishad Mandsaur and Sankalp Group, Garoth.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Sudhir Gupta condoled the untimely death of two family members of Batwal family. He said pandemic has shattered the world but under leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has emerged victorious. The people fought against Covid-19 and served the nation selflessly. Gupta released the book, Dainik Prarthana, on the occasion.

MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya appreciated doctors and health workers and said that they have worked relentlessly during the pandemic and served Covid patients at a time when their family members were afraid to touch them.

Collector Manoj Pushp and Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary congratulated all the social organisations, health workers and people who unitedly worked to fight the pandemic.