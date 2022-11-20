Mandsaur: Rajsate wins Malwa Mewar Kesari title

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day wrestling completion organised in the 60th Pashupatinath fair concluded on Saturday. The championship was conducted under the joint aegis of the Mandsaur Municipal Council and district wrestling organisation. ‘Malwa Mewar Kesari’ title was won by Dewas resident Rajsate who defeated Bhilwara wrestler Abhishek Gurjar. Similarly, the title of Malwa Mewar Kumar was won by Rahul Tank, Ratlam who defeated Mangal Kumawat from Dewas. In the closing ceremony, the BJP state working committee member Anil Kiyawat and district president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar felicitated the winners and runners-up of the competition. The masters of all the akharas who came in the competition were also honoured by the district wrestling organisation secretary Haji Munshi Kha Singhal, convenor Vinay Dubela, and vice president Praveen Diwakar. A large number of Mandsaur citizens were also present. Vinay Dubela conducted the programme and organisation president Dilip Gwala proposed a vote of thanks.